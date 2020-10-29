Bayerische Motoren Werke’s (BAMXF) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.82. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

