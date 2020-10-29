Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (BGFV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 15th

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $7.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.33. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 1.39%.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $32,130.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

