Black Hills Corp (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on December 1st

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.565 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Black Hills has raised its dividend payment by 22.0% over the last three years.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $326.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,782,048.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $165,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

