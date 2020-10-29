BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,901,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

NYSE:BLK traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $595.39. 4,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $586.70 and a 200 day moving average of $553.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $666.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

