Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC reduced its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 82,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at $6,279,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.95.

Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.93. 31,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,877. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

