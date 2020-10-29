Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.92. 51,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,554,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.65. Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $23,045,195.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 40,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.