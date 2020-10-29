Blue Chip Partners Inc. Acquires 2,257 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after buying an additional 310,837 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2,651.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after buying an additional 172,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 170,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,876. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $58.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

