Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,097 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.17. 510,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,047,374. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $351.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average of $193.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

