Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $118,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 678.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,844,000 after purchasing an additional 487,985 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.00 and its 200 day moving average is $164.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.