Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.13. 36,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,608. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Cowen lifted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 597,770 shares of company stock worth $210,859,793. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.