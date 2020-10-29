Blue Chip Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $35.68. 1,640,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,606,330. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $150.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.