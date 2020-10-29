Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises approximately 2.4% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $13,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

NYSE KMB traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.45. The stock had a trading volume of 48,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,240. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average is $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.