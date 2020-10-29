Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $14.41 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises 2.6% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of DTE Energy worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after purchasing an additional 177,932 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 621.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,308,000 after buying an additional 42,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 968,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,136,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,331. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.81.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

