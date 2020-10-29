Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $46.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,407,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,764,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 52,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,825.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after acquiring an additional 245,999 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $94.64. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.