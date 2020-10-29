Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $635,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 1,576,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,360,551. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

