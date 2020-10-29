Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 13,803 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.2% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.39. 2,169,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,723,609. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $203.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.