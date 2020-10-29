Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 2,788 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,119. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.78. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

