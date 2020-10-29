Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 787 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,321 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 3.3% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $832,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Target by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $434,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,349,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,078.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,363,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 963,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.36. 57,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,039,119. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

