Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,104 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.89. 4,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,868. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

