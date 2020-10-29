Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 120 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.75. The stock had a trading volume of 191,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

