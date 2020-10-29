Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $126.12. The company had a trading volume of 97,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

