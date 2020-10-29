BMO Capital Markets Cuts Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target to $304.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $308.00 to $304.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.45% from the stock’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.44. The stock had a trading volume of 58,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,366. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.22 and its 200 day moving average is $239.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market cap of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

