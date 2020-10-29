Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,016. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.62.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

