Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,746,796. The stock has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

