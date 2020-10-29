Brokerages Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings per share of ($2.79) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.87). Copa reported earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 213.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.51) to ($4.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPA. Citigroup increased their price target on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Copa from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded Copa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Copa by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 31,015.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Copa in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Copa stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $49.78. 3,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,023. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

