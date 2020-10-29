Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. NuVasive posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $203.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.67 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

NUVA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,836. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.