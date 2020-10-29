Brokerages Expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to report $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.21. Steris reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.92. 9,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.66. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $192.97.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 105.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 154.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 26,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

