Brokerages Set Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Target Price at GBX 210.33

Shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.33 ($2.75).

Several analysts recently weighed in on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Forterra plc (FORT.L) alerts:

Shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 186 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 238,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $413.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -622.00. Forterra plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 184.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.39.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra plc (FORT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.