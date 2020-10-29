Brokerages Set Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Price Target at GBX 145.29

Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 145.29 ($1.90).

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Man Group stock traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 109.35 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,618. Man Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 164 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

