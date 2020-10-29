Brokerages Set MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP Gert Pretorius sold 254,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $86,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 857,473 shares of company stock valued at $291,727 over the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the third quarter worth about $3,584,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 15,557.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 228,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIXT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,853. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.96. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

