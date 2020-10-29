Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 4,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,988. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $662.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.
