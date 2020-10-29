Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price at $10.60

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.75. 4,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,988. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $662.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. On average, analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 860,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 816,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 109,634 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

