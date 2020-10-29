Brokerages Set Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Target Price at €165.31

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €164.56 ($193.60).

Several analysts recently commented on VOW3 shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

VOW3 stock traded down €6.48 ($7.62) during trading on Monday, hitting €125.52 ($147.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,020,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €135.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

