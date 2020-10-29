Brokers Offer Predictions for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F5 Networks in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick expects that the network technology company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2021 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,523. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 53.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 381.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $33,386.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

