Brokers Offer Predictions for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.67.

MKTX traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $558.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,698. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73 and a beta of 0.52. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $575.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.91 and a 200-day moving average of $490.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,715,372.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 14.7% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 37.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in MarketAxess by 74.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in MarketAxess by 14.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.