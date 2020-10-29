Brokers Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Shares of MSM stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 11,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,611. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 148,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $20,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

