Brooge (BROG) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Brooge (NASDAQ: BROG) is one of 154 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brooge to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Brooge has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooge’s rivals have a beta of -0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brooge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooge $44.08 million -$76.56 million 27.80 Brooge Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.72

Brooge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brooge. Brooge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brooge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooge N/A N/A N/A Brooge Competitors -34.98% -49.54% -8.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brooge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooge 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brooge Competitors 79 155 128 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Brooge’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brooge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brooge rivals beat Brooge on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Brooge

Brooge Energy Ltd. is a holding company, which is created for the purpose of effectuating the business combination with Twelve Seas Investment Company. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

