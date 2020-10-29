Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.75-4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.28. Brunswick also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BC. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CL King upped their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Brunswick stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. 18,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,892. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.72. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

