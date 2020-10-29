Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.75 EPS.

Brunswick stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. 18,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -264.80 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.57.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.