Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.75-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.43 billion.Brunswick also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.75 EPS.
Brunswick stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.39. 18,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -264.80 and a beta of 2.02. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.57.
In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.
Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.