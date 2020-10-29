Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 444.8% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 7,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,151. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 63,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $2,940,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

