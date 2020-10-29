Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 444.8% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 7,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,151. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.