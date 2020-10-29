Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 41,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.15, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.93.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 983,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 833.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,530 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

