Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) Insider Acquires £21,200 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) insider Michelle McGrath acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £21,200 ($27,697.94).

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 103.72 ($1.36) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $971.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.91. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 99.55 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 271 ($3.54).

Several analysts have recently commented on CAPC shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.29 ($2.51).

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit