Capital Management Corp VA Acquires New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 102.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 245.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after acquiring an additional 396,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,340,985.7% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 281,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 281,607 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.20.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $10.11 on Thursday, hitting $275.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

