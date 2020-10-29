Capital Management Corp VA Boosts Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,867 shares during the period. Discovery comprises about 2.8% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.09% of Discovery worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 570.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 43,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,992,342. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $31.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Discovery had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

