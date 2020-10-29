Capital Management Corp VA Buys 1,158 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,473,000 after buying an additional 1,049,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 349,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 554.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 276,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 304,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.06. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

