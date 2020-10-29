Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Capital Management Corp VA decreased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,194,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,977 shares during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. comprises 4.3% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 0.06% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GHL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 192.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,053. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.49, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $247.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $29,377.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,317.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 34,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $392,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,331.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

