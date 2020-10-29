Capital Management Corp VA Cuts Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 84,321 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.67% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 92,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,745. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

