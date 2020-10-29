Capital Management Corp VA Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 53,782 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after acquiring an additional 346,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 159,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,452 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. 140166 upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

