Capital Management Corp VA Grows Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned approximately 0.11% of Principal Financial Group worth $12,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,130. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $57.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

