Capital Management Corp VA Grows Stock Position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,844 shares during the quarter. Acme United makes up about 3.2% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned about 13.32% of Acme United worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Acme United by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Acme United in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Acme United by 11,358.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

