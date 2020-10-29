Capital Management Corp VA Grows Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,198 shares during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son comprises about 2.9% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA owned 1.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. FMR LLC grew its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 331.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 221.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 34.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBSS shares. Sidoti raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.09. The company had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,149. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.93. The stock has a market cap of $826.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.27.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

